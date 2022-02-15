Tamil Nadu: DMK MLA welcomes prime accused in Thanjavur suicide case outside jail, sparks row

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA Inigo Irudayaraj was caught in a controversy after he posted a photo with the prime accused in the Thanjavur student suicide case in Tamil Nadu, Sagaya Mary, welcoming her with a shawl outside jail.

The MLA shared pictures on his Facebook page of him welcoming Sagaya Mary outside the Trichy Central prison after she walked out of the prison on bail. He stated in his post that Sagaya Mary sacrificed herself for educating poor children.

"Sister Sagaya Mari, the caretaker of the Pure Heart High School hostel, who devoted herself to the educational development of poor children in villages at the age of 62, was arrested following an unforeseen incident at Thanjavur district's Thirukattupalli Michaelpatti," he said.

"Knowing that she was released by the court with the determination and honesty to face the case, I went to the Trichy Women's Central Jail in person and welcomed her. Justice will prevail. We will continue to work for religious harmony," he added in his post.

The 17-year-old girl, studying at a school in Michaelpatti, consumed poison on January 9 and died on January 19 at a hospital. The police have registered a case.



In a video, the girl purportedly stated that her school warden, Sagara Mari, allegedly asked her to convert to Christianity, but she turned down the request and since then, she was troubled.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed the CBI to probe the death by suicide of a 17-year-old girl in Thanjavur, who was allegedly coerced to convert to Christianity.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M Trivedi issued notice on the appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu DGP challenging the Madras HC order.

The top court said that there are two aspects of the matter, one is there are certain observations recorded in the impugned judgment and the second is regarding the final order directing probe by CBI.



The Tamil Nadu government had moved the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court order directing a CBI probe into suicide of a 17-year-old girl. The case was transferred to the CBI on the victim's father's petition amid allegations of forced conversion.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 11:15 AM IST