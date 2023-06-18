Tamil Nadu Crime: CCTV Captures Gruesome Murder Of 29-Year-Old Murder Accused By 5 Men In Karaikudi

Screengrabs from CCTV footage |

Five men brutally killed a 29-year-old man named Arivazhagan, also known as Vinith, who was implicated in a murder. The victim, a resident of Madurai, had been instructed to register at the police station due to his involvement in the murder case. The incident took place in Tamil Nadu's Karaikudi district on Sunday. The horrific murder was captured on CCTV camera.

As seen in the video footage, when Vinith ventured onto the bustling road, a group of five men who came in an SUV encircled him and pursued him. As Vinith stumbled and fell on the ground, the assailants in the video ruthlessly attacked him using sticks and rods, all while bystanders observed the incident.

In the recorded footage, a man wearing a blue shirt can be seen attempting to intervene and help the victim, but his efforts were unsuccessful. Following the incident, the five assailants quickly escaped in their vehicle, leaving Vinith lying on the road. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but passed away during transportation.

In response to the incident, the police have detained Vinith's friends for questioning and are actively searching for the perpetrators. It is worth noting that Vinith, who was on conditional bail, had been residing at a lodge with two friends prior to the attack.