Tamil Nadu Crime: 22-Year-Old Chennai Woman Falls From Train Fighting Phone Snatchers; Dies

A 22-year-old woman in Chennai, who had fallen off an MRTS (Mass Rapid Transport System) train at Indira Nagar Railway Station last week on July 2, died at a hospital in Chennai on Saturday (July 8). The deceased, Preethi, had falled off from the train while trying to fend off two men who tried to snatch her mobile phone. She was returning home from work when the incident took place on July 2.

Had to stand near door due to heavy rush inside the MRTS

Preethi had boarded the MRTS (Chennai Mass Rapid Transit System) at Kotturpuram and was on her way to Thiruvanmiyur. There was heavy rush inside and hence Preethi had to find a place close to the door where she was standing. The two accused tried to snatch her mobile phone and Preethi, who tried to fend off the two men, fell at the Indira Nagar railway station platform and sustained injuries to her head.

Brother says people didn't call an ambulance immediately

The brother of the girl was quoted by a news portal and claimed that bystanders and those on the platform didn't call the ambulance immediately. It was a passenger who finally called Preethi's parents and they rushed her to the hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment.

Police arrest two accused

The railway police arrested two accused and a case has been filed and investigation is underway. The mobile phone which was taken away by the accused men was switched off for five days and was finally active on July 7, which helped police recover the phone and nab the accused.