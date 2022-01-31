Tamil Nadu: COVID-19 protocols defied as devotees bathe at Agnitheertham to mark Thaiamavasai; see pics

COVID-19 protocols were defied as thousands of people were seen bathing at Agnitheertham in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu to pay homage to their ancestors on the eve of Thai Amavasai.

Thai Amavasai is the no moon day that comes during the Tamil month of Thai (January-February). The occasion is considered to be highly auspicious to offer prayers and worship the departed souls. Notably, Thai Amavasaya is the first amavasaya during Uttarayan.

See pics of the celebrations here:

In the pictures shared by news agency ANI, the devotees can be clearly seen violating the COVID-19 protocols. People can be seen gathered in a large numbers without wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu public health department said that fresh Covid-19 cases were decreasing in the state, with all the districts showing a reduction. On Sunday, the state reported 22,238 new cases, a dip from Saturday's 24,418 and Friday's 26,533.

While speaking to IANS, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said: "The state is reporting a dip in the number of cases and these are good signs. The public health department is trying its best to curtail the number of cases and the results are there to be seen. Anyway, people have to be on guard and they should wear masks, maintain social distancing and sanitise and wash hands regularly."

With ANI and IANS Inputs

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 10:57 AM IST