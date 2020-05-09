Tamil Nadu Coronavirus tally crosses 6,000; film post-production work allowed

Dravida Thambi

Chennai

Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 6,000-mark on Friday with 600 more patients, including 399 in Chennai, testing positive for the novel coronavirus. While the numbers have doubled from 3,000-plus to 6,009 in five days, the state government offered further relaxation by permitting post-production works for the film industry by adhering to certain norms.

The state also saw its death count increase to 40 with three patients dying. As on date, 1,605 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals. Significantly, Tamil Nadu also saw the Koyambedu vegetable market (since closed) emerge as the largest cluster of Covid pandemic with as many as 1,589 persons contracting the infection from this source.

Further, following represe­ntations from the film and television industry, CM Eda­pp­adi K Palaniswami allo­w­ed them to resume post-prod­uction work from May 11 onwards. A release said a maximum of 5 persons can take part in editing, dubbing, DI colour grading, re-recording, sound design/mixing activities as part of the post-production work.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court ordered the closure of all liquor outlets. However, online sale of liqour is allowed.