Tamil Nadu: Cops kill history sheeter with 60 cases against him

Tirunelveli: A history-sheeter was shot dead near Kalakkad on Wednesday by a special team of police personnel from Dindigul. A judicial inquiry by Nanguneri Judicial Magistrate has been initiated. The deceased was identified as Neeravi Murugan (47), of Pudhiyamputhur, Thoothukudi.

Tirunelveli district police superintendent P. Saravanan in a statement on Wednesday said that the Dindigul police team cornered Murugan in a robbery-related case at Kalakad in Tirunelveli.



Based on a tip-off that Murugan was hiding in Kalakkad, a special team of police, under sub-inspector Esakkiraja from Dindigul, arrived at the spot.

According to the police, they spotted him in a vehicle near Meenavankulam and tried to nab him. However, he tried to escape and attacked the police, the police have claimed. He was reportedly shot by sub-inspector Esakkiraja, following which he died on the spot. Four police personnel sustained minor injuries in the incident, the police said, and are undergoing treatment.



The most prolific crime he was allegedly involved in was the 2004 high-profile murder of Aladi Aruna, the former law minister of Tamil Nadu. Murugan was also being hunted for crimes in other states like Karnataka.



Murugan hailed from from Neeravimedu village at Thoothukudi, and he was booked in several cases in many parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Thoothukudi and Erode. Earlier, in 2019, he was surrounded by Bhavani police, which iswhen he allegedly shot a police officer, and was later nabbed.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 12:09 PM IST