Tamil Nadu Congress leader sacked as spokesperson after he says 'Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should step aside to save party'

The Congress party on Tuesday sacked a spokesperson in Tamil Nadu after he suggested that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should step aside to "save the grand old party".

According to NDTV report, Americai V Narayanan, a member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), also said the party's alums like Mamata Banerjee, Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrasekhara Rao should return and restore people's confidence in the Congress.

"To build the confidence of the people of India, bring in ex Congress leaders who have proven track record – like Mamata Banerjee, Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sharad Pawar, K Chandrasekhara Rao (KCR) - and request them to merge their party with the Congress," Mr Narayanan told to the news channel.

Mr Narayanan is one of the rare party leader to speak in the public against the Gandhis' leadership.

When asked what the Gandhis should do, Narayanan said, that Sonia Gandhi should be at the forefront and her children should step aside.

ALSO READ Revival of Congress is essential for democracy, says Sonia Gandhi at parliamentary party meet

"I love Rahul Gandhi but unfortunately, he has not delivered. Sonia Gandhi has a track record of delivery. I request Sonia Gandhi to be one among equals in the decision-making body and I request Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to stay aside (sic)," the Congress leader said.

His remarks come after the Congress lost to retain its power in Punjab while it failed to make a comeback in Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur in the elections held recently.

Meanwhile, Congress president Sonia Gandhi today chaired a meeting of the parliamentary party and discussed the current political situation and the party's strategy in both houses of Parliament.

While addressing the parliamentary party, she said that the revival of the party is essential for democracy and the results of elections were "shocking" and "painful".

Congress Parliamentarians in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting in the central hall of Parliament.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 04:10 PM IST