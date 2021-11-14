Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore's leading school principal arrested for not acting on girl's sexual harassment complaint

Chennai: The principal of a leading school in Coimbatore, who had gone into hiding after a girl ended her life alleging inaction on her sexual harassment complaint by a teacher, was on Sunday arrested from Bengaluru by the Tamil Nadu police.



The principal, Meera Jackson, was charged with failing to inform police about the sexual harassment complaint given by the class XII girl against a school teacher named Mithun Chakravarthy. The teacher was arrested under POCSO Act on Friday after the girl ended her life leaving behind a note implicating the school authorities. Her death had caused an uproar with parents and fellow students staging protests demanding justice.

Chief Minister M K Stalin had on Saturday assured that the police would not spare anyone and all accused would be brought to justice.

A police officer said that the principal, upon receiving the complaint from the girl, should have reported it to the police. However, she allegedly asked the girl not to tell her parents about the incident.

Following the government's assurance and the police action, the girl's parents received her body and cremated it on Sunday.

