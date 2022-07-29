Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore rural police raid 41 locations, seize Rs 1.26 crore; 10 arrested (Representative Image) |

The Coimbatore rural police on Thursday launched Operation Kanthuvatti 2.0 and seized Rs 1.26 crore in cash, 379 land documents, 127 cheque leaves, over 54 signed blank papers, etc.

One of the main accused, a money lender, has been remanded to judicial custody, following the arrest.

According to a report in Times of India, the police raided the house of N Natarajan of Thirumalaiyampalayamin Madukkarai and seized 1,12,47,500 in cash, 31 promissory notes, 28 cheque leaves and four stamp papers.

The report stated that the complainant V Shanmugam, owner of SB Steals and Industries at Palathurai Junction, had borrowed 4 lakh from Natarajan to expand his business. However, the accused demanded more money from Shanmugam in spite of him having cleared the loan with interest.

The report stated that based on Shanmugam's complaint, the Madukkarai police registered a case against Natarajan under sections294 (b), 506 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code and 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act, 2003.

Supreintendent of Police V Badnnarayanan was quoted saying that they formed a team of over 100 police officials of various ranks and carried out raid at 41 locations. He also said that they also seized three passports and seven Aadhaar cards as well.