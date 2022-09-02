Tamil Nadu CM to handover national flag to Rahul Gandhi ahead of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' 

Rahul Gandhi interacts with the representatives of various civil society organisations | ANI

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will hand over the national flag to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a day before the commencement of "Bharat Jodo Yatra".

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri told reporters that Chief Minister M K Stalin will launch the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanniyakumari on September 7.

The journey on September 8 will cover a distance of 3,570-kilometers from Kanyakumari to Srinagar.

In Tamil Nadu, Congress is part of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led alliance that won the last assembly election but is not part of the government.

Before the launch of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Rahul Gandhi will visit Sriperumbudur, the place where prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's was assassinated in 1991 and later attend an event in Kanyakumari.

The yatra will start from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and then move northwards, passing through Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nilambur, Mysuru, Bellary, Raichur, Vikarabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Indore, Kota, Dausa, Alwar, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Ambala, Pathankot, Jammu, and culminate in Srinagar.

The classification of those participating in the yatra is — 'Bharat Yatris', 'Atithi Yatras', and 'Pradesh Yatris'.

Jairam Ramesh and Digvijaya Singh release logo, tagline, and pamphlet of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. | ANI

A new classification of 'Volunteer Yatris' has been introduced after over 37,000 ordinary people not related to the party registered on the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' website. Before the launch of the yatra on September 7, Rahul Gandhi will also visit the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Thiruvalluvar Statue, and Kamaraj Memorial in Kanyakumari.

The Congress claimed that the padyatra is aimed eliminating hatred.

The yatra will remain in Karnataka for 21 days before moving to other states northwards. The party has classified 118 leaders, including Gandhi, as' Bharat Yatris' who will walk the distance from Kanyakumari to Srinagar. They will cover, on an average, 20–25 km a day.

The tagline of the yatra is "Mile Kadam, Jude Watan'.