Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin writes to Governor expressing pain over NEET Bill

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday evening wrote to Governor R N Ravi expressing pain over the latter not forwarding the NEET exemption Bill to the President for assent.

Pointing out how the two have been “enjoying a cordial and productive relationship” and the State was extending due protocol and official courtesies, Stalin said he was pained to note that the NEET Bill is yet to be forwarded to the Government of India. More so, when the admission process for the medical courses for the next academic year is to commence shortly and there is tremendous anxiety and uncertainty among the aspiring students and their parents in the State.

“Given this situation, I am sure that you would appreciate our sense of disappointment and dismay at this juncture over the impasse. I am pained to note that despite our repeated efforts to impress upon your goodselves on the urgency and sensitivity of the matter, this issue is evoking no positive response from your side,” he said.

“With this critical situation in mind, today (Thursday) I had deputed two of my senior Ministers to brief you in person and obtain clarity on the way forward within a timeframe. Unfortunately, I am informed that no positive assurance has been given to them during the discussion. Given these circumstances, we consider that it would be inappropriate for us to attend this celebratory event hosted at Raj Bhavan, where the collective will of our society as well as our Legislative Assembly have not been given its due regard,” he said explaining why he stayed away from the ‘At Home’ reception hosted by the Governor.

“Even now, I sincerely hope that you will see the fairness in our request and forward the NEET Bill to Government of India without any further delay, thereby fulfilling the constitutional mandate. I am confident that when both of us discharge our constitutional duties constructively, the State shall stand to benefit and continue to prosper. I am sure that our relationship would continue to be warm and cordial in the best interest of the people of Tamil Nadu,” he concluded.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 10:25 PM IST