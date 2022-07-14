e-Paper Get App

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hospitalised after testing Covid positive

Stalin was admitted in the Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet in Chennai for investigations and observation for covid related symptoms

N ChithraUpdated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 09:23 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin | PTI

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was on Thursday hospitalised after he tested positive for COVID-19 two days ago.

“Stalin has been admitted at Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai, for investigations and observation for COVID related symptoms,” a hospital medical bulletin said.

On Tuesday, Stalin had revealed on Twitter that he had tested positive and isolated himself. He had got himself tested since he felt weak.

Governor R N Ravi had earlier wished him speedy recovery. “I learnt with utmost concern that you have been tested positive for COVID-19. You have been a dynamic public leader with significant public contact making you vulnerable to this contagion. I pray for your sound health and speedy recovery,” he said.

