Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hospitalised after testing Covid positive

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was on Thursday hospitalised after he tested positive for COVID-19 two days ago.
“Stalin has been admitted at Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai, for investigations and observation for COVID related symptoms,” a hospital medical bulletin said.
On Tuesday, Stalin had revealed on Twitter that he had tested positive and isolated himself. He had got himself tested since he felt weak.
Governor R N Ravi had earlier wished him speedy recovery. “I learnt with utmost concern that you have been tested positive for COVID-19. You have been a dynamic public leader with significant public contact making you vulnerable to this contagion. I pray for your sound health and speedy recovery,” he said.
