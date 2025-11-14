 Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Announces 3% DA Hike For Government Employees, Teachers And Pensioners Effective July 1
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Announces 3% DA Hike For Government Employees, Teachers And Pensioners Effective July 1

The state government will incur an additional expenditure of Rs 1,829 crore per annum following the increase in the DA from 55 per cent to 58 per cent, an official release said. The gesture would benefit about 16 lakh government employees, teachers, pensioners, and family pensioners, the release said on November 13.

Updated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 10:52 AM IST
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin | (File Pic)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced a three per cent hike in the dearness allowance for state government employees, teachers and pensioners with effect from July one.

The chief minister said the government staff and teachers played a crucial role in implementing welfare schemes and added that the government was committed to their welfare despite fiscal constraints.

