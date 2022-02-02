Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin writes to Sonia Gandhi, and other leaders to come together for social justice: Report

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi and 36 other leaders across the country urging all those who believe in equality and social justice to come together.

"As I write this, our unique, diverse, multi-cultural federation is under threat of bigotry and religious hegemony. These forces can only be fought if all who believe in equality, self-respect and social justice unite together," Mr Stalin wrote in the letter.

He said that the time had come to stand together in order to achieve these objectives, according to a report by NDTV.

"I firmly believe that the time has finally arrived to stand together as a true Union of States to achieve the aforesaid objectives. We must unite with the same conviction and purpose as we did in order to establish the Mandal Commission," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Stalin on Tuesday dubbed the Union Budget 2022 as 'anti-federal and anti-people' claiming that the government has forgotten about people's welfare.

"With the nation awaiting relief during the pandemic, what this government has offered is an inept attempt at relief, especially after seven years of sheer misgovernance at the national level," Stalin said.

Stalin alleged that the government has forgotten people's welfare and slammed the Centre for ignoring the demands of state governments. After Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Stalin too alleged that centre did not extend the GST compensation regime beyond June 30.

The chief minister further alleged that the 'One Nation One Registration' proposal interfered with the rights of the state governments.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 02:36 PM IST