Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin urges PM Modi to help Ukraine returnees pursue medical education in India

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate Indian students, who had joined medical colleges in Ukraine and returned due to the war, pursue their education in institutions in India.

Seeking Modi’s urgent intervention in taking up the issue with the National Medical Commission and the relevant Ministries, Stalin said, “They may be directed to immediately find a way out to enable the affected students to continue their studies in medical colleges in India from the stage from which their studies in Ukraine have been disrupted.”

The Tamil Nadu Government would offer unstinted support to all the efforts taken by the Government of India in this regard, he assured while acknowledging the Centre’s efforts in bringing back thousands of students caught in the conflict raging between Ukraine and Russia.

The Chief Minister said there was an emerging vital need to address the uncertain future being faced by thousands of these students for continuing their studies.

He pointed out in a letter to the Prime Minister that since the beginning of the conflict, over 1,200 medical students have returned to Tamil Nadu and the remaining students are expected to return in the coming days. “The current situation has already resulted in the disruption of their studies and also threatens their future careers,” he said.

Stalin said given the current unprecedented situation in Ukraine, it may not be practically possible for these medical students to return to their colleges in Ukraine, to continue their studies. The uncertainty is likely to prevail even after the cessation of hostilities and till the restoration of normalcy in their universities, he added, while seeking Modi’s intervention to facilitate their studies in India.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 06:24 PM IST