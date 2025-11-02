 Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin Chairs All-Party Meeting Against Voter Roll Revision In State - VIDEO
Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin Chairs All-Party Meeting Against Voter Roll Revision In State - VIDEO

Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin Chairs All-Party Meeting Against Voter Roll Revision In State - VIDEO

Shashank NairUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
CM MK Stalin Chairs All-Party Meeting Against Voter Roll Revision in Tamil Nadu | PTI

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin has convened an all-party meeting in poll-bound Tamil Nadu today to discuss and decide the next course of action after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states earlier in the week, reported NDTV.

The meeting is held under the banner of Secular Progressive Alliance. The meeting comes days after the DMK and its allies met and warned that SIR exercise could lead to large-scale removal of genuine voters, similar to what happened in Bihar.

EC Announces Nationwide SIR

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar announced a Pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) during the Election Commission of India’s press conference on Monday. He stated that the SIR exercise will be carried out in 12 states as part of the second phase of the nationwide voter list verification drive.

The 12 states in which that SIR will be conducted as announced by the Election Commission of India are as follows:

1. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

2. Goa

3. Puducherry

4. Chhattisgarh

5. Gujarat

6. Kerala

7. Madhya Pradesh

8. Uttar Pradesh

9. Rajasthan

10. West Bengal

11. Tamil Nadu

12. Lakshadweep

What Is SIR?

Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is a focused process conducted by the Election Commission of India officials to verify and update voter lists. During SIR, officials visit households to check voter details, correct errors, add new eligible voters and remove duplicate or invalid entries. It ensures the accuracy and transparency of electoral rolls before elections.

