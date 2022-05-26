Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin appeals PM Modi to make Tamil as official language at HC

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in Chennai on Thursday appealed PM Modi to make Tamil as an offical language at the High court.

He was speaking at the inauguration function of the 11 projects worth over Rs 31,500 crore including the Bangalore-Chennai Expressway, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai today.

"I appeal to the Government to return the central GST dues of Rs 14,006 Crores to our state. I also appeal to the PM that Tamil should be announced as an offical language at the High court," stalin said.

While speaking about the medical entrance exam, Stalin said, "We are opposing NEET exam and we have also passed a Bill in the Assembly. We appeal to the PM to give exemption from the NEET exam, to Tamil Nadu."

He also asked PM to get back Katchatheevu Island from (Sri Lanka) to get Indian fishermen to fish freely in the sea.

PM Modi inaugurated 1,152 houses constructed under the Light House Project - Chennai. The project has been built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

PM Modi had launched the Lighthouse projects on January 1, 2021, to use new technology to complete housing projects faster while making them more resilient. Since then, he has been regularly reviewing the status of the project, including through drone-based monitoring.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stones for the redevelopment of five Railway stations in Tamil Nadu - Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi, and Kanyakumari.

Redevelopment of the Railway stations project will be completed at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crore. The project has been undertaken with a view to enhancing the convenience and comfort of the passengers through modern amenities.

PM also dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,500 crore in Chennai.

The 75 km long Madurai-Teni (Railway Gauge Conversion Project), built at a cost of over Rs 500 crore, will boost tourism in the region while the 30 km long third railway line between Tambaram - Chengalpattu, built at a cost of over Rs 590 crore, will boost suburban connection.

(With inputs from ANI)

