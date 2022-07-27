Tamil Nadu: Class 11 student found dead in Sivakasi, fourth incident in two weeks | PTI/Representative

A girl, studying in class 11, was found dead at her home in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi on Tuesday, July 26. Her death is fourth incident of schoolgirl deaths in the state.

The girl allegedly died by suicide at her home and reports stated that no note was recovered.

A police official was quoted by NDTV as saying that the girl often suffered from severe stomach ache. He also added that they will issue statement after investigation is completed.

The incident was reported hours after news of a student's death in Cuddalore was reported.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Tuesday, said that he was pained by the students' suicide. The report quoted him as saying that strict action will be taken against those involved in sexual, mental and physical harassment of students.

On July 25, a Class 12 student of Sacred Heart Girls Higher Secondary School in Tiruvallur district was found dead at her hostel. The incident came two weeks after death of private residential school in Kallakurichi's death surfaced.

Police made five arrests in the Kallkurichi case, including the school's principal and two teachers. The teachers had reportedly humiliated her for her academic performance.

Her parents had moved court alleging that the crime scene had signs of physical struggle after which Madras High Court ordered a repeat autopsy.

The high court also ordered that deaths in educational institutions be investigated by the Crime Branch- Criminal Investigation Department.