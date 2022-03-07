Tamil Nadu: CCTV footage helps independent candidate reclaim poll victory

Chennai: Rarely does luck favour a person, twice, in a nail-biting election. On February 22, when the votes polled in Ward 10 of the T Kallupatti Town Panchayat in Madurai district in south Tamil Nadu, were being counted, two persons were tense, than others. R Palaniselvi, who contested in the urban civic polls as an Independent candidate, was constantly looking at the votes polled by DMK candidate K Subbulakshmi. With each vote, her anxiety grew. In the final tally, both candidates polled exactly 248 votes.

And that’s when all eyes fell on the Returning Officer. As is the norm, he decided to choose the winner by a draw of lots. When he picked the lot and read out the name, there was a smile on Palaniselvi’s face. The slip of paper contained her name. But her happiness evaporated with passing time when the Returning Officer declared the ruling DMK candidate as elected.

Not to give up her fight, Palaniselvi moved the Madras High Court accusing the Returning Officer of wrongly declaring her rival Subbulakshmi as having won the election by draw of lots.

Taken aback by her claim, a bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, sought the response of the Returning Officer and the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC). As the court had in an earlier case directed the TNSEC to ensure that the counting process was videographed, through CCTV cameras, it sought the footage. On examining the video, the bench was taken aback to see that originally the Returning Officer had read out only Palaniselvi’s name as ‘winner’.

When the judges asked the Returning Officer, why he did so, he submitted that he had acted thus only because “immense pressure” was exerted on him.

Taking a serious note of this, the judges directed him to file a detailed affidavit and directed the TNSEC to declare Palaniselvi as the winner nullifying Subbulakshmi’s ‘election’.

The TNSEC complied with the order. Thanks to CCTV footage, lady luck smiled twice on Palaniselvi, who will now represent Ward 10 in T Kallupati as Councillor.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 10:24 PM IST