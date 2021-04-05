Tamil Nadu: Cash, precious metals worth Rs 428 crore seized ahead of Assemby elections

Ahead of the assembly elections to be held on April 6 in Tamil Nadu, a whopping Rs 428 crore in cash and precious metals have been seized said the Election Commission of India.
The total cash seizure stands at Rs 225.5 crore while precious metals, including gold, accounts for Rs 176.11 crore. Liquor was also seized during the raids, read a report in NDTV.
Including state capital Chennai, raids were conducted over the past few weeks in various locations in the state ahead of the polls. "Among which Karur tops tops in seizures, with Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Chennai following suit," said state's Chief Electoral Officer.
Patrolling was increased significantly during the night and early morning resulting in significant seizure in the last 24 hours.
This included cash seizure of Rs 91.56 lakh in Ranipet district, Rs 1.23 crore in Thousand lights constituency in Chennai and rs 1.15 crore at Veerapandi in Salem, the poll body said.
"The last 72 hours to the polls are extremely sensitive from expenditure standpoint. Towards this, round the clock surveillance along with CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) teams has been taken up," reported news agency PTI quoting an Election Commission release.
105 expenditure sensitive constituencies have been identified in the state and extra efforts as mandated by Election Commission were strengthened, the release added.
It also added, 118 Expenditure Observers have been drafted to monitor expenditure by candidates and political parties as well.
The campaign for the single-phase assembly elections ended on Sunday at 7 pm.
Over 6.28 crore eligible voters will choose 234 members of the 3,998 candidates contesting the elections. Tamil Nadu votes in a single phase on Tuesday with votes to be counted on May 2.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)