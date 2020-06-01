Tamil Nadu breaches new high, lockdown extended till June 30

Chennai: On a day Tamil Nadu for the first time crossed 1,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami extended the lockdown till June 30 but offered many concessions.

As many as 1,149 persons tested positive for novel coronavirus disease on Sunday taking the state’s tally past the 22,000 mark — 22,333 to be precise. The State, which recorded 13 deaths on a day, presently has 9,400 active cases.

Classifying Tamil Nadu into eight zones, Palaniswami announced bus transport would resume from Monday with 50% fleet in operation at 60% seat occupancy, but only outside Chennai and its three neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur. No relaxations shall be applicable in containment zones across Tamil Nadu.

With the new relaxation, people do not need e-passes to travel in districts within a zone. However, for inter-zone and inter-state travel they will require e-passes. To contain COVID-19, all those who travel from Chennai will be tested and likewise those entering the state with symptoms will be tested.

While cinemas, malls, amusement parks, beaches, touristy hill stations, educational institutions, will remain shut, non/AC restaurants will be permitted to offer dine-in facility with 50% seating from June 8. There shall, however, be no metro rail and suburban trains in Chennai. Nonetheless, autos can ply with two passengers and taxis with three passengers, the government announced. Hair salons and beauty parlours have been allowed in Chennai as well. E-commerce firms can operate outside Chennai.

What Other States Are Doing ...

Uttar Pradesh okays interstate travel but restrictions continue

Lucknow: The UP govt on Sunday allo­w­ed interstate travel but restrictions on move­ment of people into Ghaziabad and Noida from the adjacent national capital will continue. In guidelines on the next phase of the lockdown, which begins Monday and will last till June 30, the state govt left it to Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad administrations to take a call on relaxing restrictions on travellers from Delhi.

Night curfew to stay; govt, private offices allowed in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Night curfew will continue in Rajasthan from 9 pm to 5 am till June 30, the state government said on Sunday. Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Rajeev Swaroop said all places of worship, hotels, restaurants, clubs (excluding sports facilities), and other hospitality services and eating pla­c­es (except home delivery and take-away, th­at already remain permitted) will remain clo­sed in Rajasthan till further orders. Full atten­dance in govt and private sectors is allowed.

Telangana extends

shutdown till June 7

Hyderabad: Telangana govt decided to extend the lockdown in areas outside containment zones till June 7. However, the lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30. CM K Chandrashekhar Rao held a meet with officials. The announcement comes a day after the Centre decided to extend the lockdown in the areas inside containment zones till June 30.

Gujarat eases curbs on shops, travel; banks starting today

Ahmedabad: Gujarat govt announced eas­es in lockdown from Monday and decided to allow shops and businesses located outside the containment zones to operate without any curb of the odd-even formula. It announ­c­ed major relaxations in mobility, with STC buses allowed with 60% passenger capacity.