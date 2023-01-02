Tamil Nadu: Body of woman missing from Dec 19 found in well | Representative pic

Tamil Nadu: Body of a 34-year-old woman was found in a well on Sunday. The woman is identified as Subashree, who went missing in Coimbatore last month.

According to Alandurai Police, her husband filed a missing complaint on Dec 19 after he did not find her at Isha Yoga Centre where she had gone to attend yoga class. Further investigations are underway.

