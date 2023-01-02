e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 09:24 AM IST
Tamil Nadu: Body of woman missing from Dec 19 found in well | Representative pic
Tamil Nadu: Body of a 34-year-old woman was found in a well on Sunday. The woman is identified as Subashree, who went missing in Coimbatore last month.

According to Alandurai Police, her husband filed a missing complaint on Dec 19 after he did not find her at Isha Yoga Centre where she had gone to attend yoga class. Further investigations are underway.

More details are awaited.

