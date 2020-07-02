Tamil Nadu board result 2020: Class 12 results to be announced by second week of July at tn.gov.in/schedu/, check here for details

Tamil Nadu State Education Board is expected to release the class 12 results soon. As per the report published by TOI, the results are expected to be released by the second week of July.

Students can check the results online at tn.gov.in/schedu/.

Generally, the results of the annual examination are declared in the month of May. However, this year, the declaration of TN class 12 results was postponed by over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic and followed lockdown.