 Tamil Nadu: 'BJP Promised To Transform India But All We Got Is A Name Change', Says DMK Leader MK Stalin
MK Stalin said it seems like the BJP is rattled by a single term called India because they recognise the strength of unity within the opposition.

N ChithraUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin | File pic

Chennai: Reacting sharply to the reported move to change the name of the country from India to Bharat, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin on Tuesday said the BJP had promised to transform India, “but all we got is a name change after 9 years.”

Taking to the micro-blogging platform ‘X’, Stalin said, “After Non-BJP forces united to dethrone the fascist BJP regime and aptly named their alliance #INDIA, now the BJP wants to change 'India' for 'Bharat.'”

He said it seems like the BJP is rattled by a single term called India because they recognise the strength of unity within the opposition.

“During the elections, 'India' will chase BJP out of power,” he declared.

