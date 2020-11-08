Tamil Nadu BJP chief holds Vetri Vel Yatra sans govt nod

Chennai: BJP state President L Murugan held the 'Vetri Val Yatra' in Koyambedu on Sunday without the state government's permission. "Tamil Nadu government is allowing other parties to take out processions and hold agitation. It’s my constitutional right to hold the Vetri Val yatra as well,” L Murugan said.

Meanwhile, an ambulance was stuck in a traffic jam on Poonamallee High Road in Chennai for half an hour earlier on Sunday, during the 'Vetri Val Yatra'. The BJP leader was detained by the police and his supporters were stopped from taking part in the yatra on Nov 6.

The state BJP had decided to go ahead with the month-long 'Vetri Val Yatra' after the Tamil Nadu government denied them permission to hold the 'yatra' in view of Covid.

Meanwhile, Murugan accused ally AIADMK’s government of making a “wrong decision” in denying permission as he was detained yet again, attempting to set out on its second leg from here.

“The Tamil Nadu government has taken a wrong decision on the Vel Yatra. This yatra will continue as it is the BJP’s event," Murugan told reporters on Sunday.

"Lord Murugan has given us permission. I want to pray to the Lord and it is my constitutional right. Every person has the right to worship. That is why I am proceeding to Thirutthani as we begin our 'Vetri Val Yatra'," Murugan said earlier.