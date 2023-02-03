Tamil Nadu: BJP aims to unite ally AIADMK, attempts to broker peace between EPS & OPS

PTI File Photo

After repeatedly insisting that it would not interfere in the internal affairs of the AIADMK, the BJP on Friday made an attempt to broker peace between warring leaders Edapaddi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, both former chief ministers of Tamil Nadu.

𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗽𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝘁𝘄𝗼 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗮𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝗘𝗿𝗼𝗱𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗯𝘆𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗹

The attempt to bring together the factions was initiated ahead of the February 27 bypoll in the Erode East Assembly constituency and came on a day the Supreme Court asked the AIADMK general council to decide by vote who its candidate for the bypoll would be.

“This is a workable solution in the interest of the political party. It will allow the participation of the party’s candidate in the process of democracy,” the court had said, while dealing with petitions seeking the allocation of the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol.

In July 2022, the AIADMK general council had expelled Panneerselvam from the party and opted for Palaniswami as interim general secretary.

𝗕𝗝𝗣 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗡𝗮𝗱𝗱𝗮'𝘀 𝗺𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗮𝗴𝗲

On Friday, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi, who is in charge of Tamil Nadu, along with party state president K Annamalai, held separate meetings with Palaniswami and Panneerselvam conveying to them that BJP national president JP Nadda wanted them to unite to take on the DMK. “We have tried to unite the AIADMK,” Ravi said.

Ostensibly, the BJP national leadership is keen on a united AIADMK as it would want to bag a few seats from Tamil Nadu in next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

“Over the past few months, the BJP had been creating an impression that it was emerging as a strong opposition in Tamil Nadu and would be capable of taking on the DMK independently. However, Friday’s move to unite the AIADMK shows the party is not confident about going it alone in the Lok Sabha polls and is banking on a united AIADMK so that the votes do not get fractured, especially when the DMK has a strong alliance,” political observer Mani said.

Senior AIADMK leaders chose to play down the BJP’s intervention, but the party’s IT cell leader Singai Ramachandran reacted strongly after Ravi’s mediation effort. “Who the hell is CT Ravi to tell us what we should do in our party?” he asked.

