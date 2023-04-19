 Tamil Nadu Assembly wants Scheduled Caste status for Dalit Christians
Tamil Nadu Assembly wants Scheduled Caste status for Dalit Christians

BJP legislator Vanathi Srinivasan and other members of her party opposed the resolution and walked out.

N ChithraUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 09:39 PM IST
article-image
Photo: PTI

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution proposed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, which urges the Union Government to amend the Constitution and extend statutory protection, rights, and concessions, including reservations, to Scheduled Castes who have converted to Christianity.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that despite conversion, Adi Dravidars continue to face caste atrocities, including untouchability. He argued that it is unfair to deny them the benefits of reservation simply because they have converted to Christianity.

Stalin contended that caste is not just about the identity of two different persons, but it is a tool of oppression. He emphasised that the philosophy of social justice is to use casteism to provide reservation and lift the people who are victims of oppression.

BJP opposes resolution, stages walkout

BJP legislator Vanathi Srinivasan and other members of her party opposed the resolution and walked out.

Stalin recalled letters written by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in 1996, 2006, 2010, and 2011, to the then Prime Ministers requesting them to extend the benefits of reservation to Scheduled Castes who converted to Christianity. Mr Stalin pointed out that the State government had also announced its intention on the issue in the Assembly on January 6, 2011. The Chief Minister stressed that the correct stand should be to extend political and constitutional rights and social justice to the Dalits who have converted to Christianity.

Mr Stalin said Dalits who have converted to Sikhism and Buddhism can claim the status of Scheduled Castes, but as per the Constitution, those who have converted to Christianity cannot. He argued that when Scheduled Castes historically remain as such, it is fair to extend benefits to them. They can access education and employment only through reservation and achieve status and growth in society.

He urged the Union Government to amend the Constitution to extend reservation in higher education and government jobs to them.

