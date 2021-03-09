Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: DMDK takes an exit from AIADMK-BJP alliance

Chennai: The NDA in Tamil Nadu suffered a blow with actor Vijayakant’s DMDK exiting the AIADMK-BJP alliance unable to arrive at an agreement on the seat sharing for the April 6 Assembly elections.

“After three rounds of talks we could not agree on the numbers and constituencies. The party district secretaries unanimously expressed a view based on which the DMDK is exiting the AIADMK-BJP alliance,” a statement issued in the name of Vijayakant said. The party is yet to decide on its future course with just two days remaining for filing of nominations to begin on March 12.

On the other hand, the opposition DMK has almost sewed up a mega alliance of Congress, Left, Dalit and other parties keeping about 174 seats for itself and allotting 60 seats to allies. Interestingly 13 candidates of the allies will be contesting on the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol.

Soon after Vijayakant announced the snapping of ties, his brother-in-law L K Sudhish, who is also party deputy general secretary, made caustic remarks against the DMK. While hailing the day as “Deepavali for the DMDK,” he said, “the AIADMK candidates will forfeit their deposits in all constituencies.” He accused AIADMK deputy coordinator K P Munusamy of functioning like a “sleeper cell” and “propaganda secretary” of the PMK, another ally, which was given 23 seats.