Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: AIADMK releases manifesto, promises free washing machine, solar stove

Chennai: The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Sunday released a manifesto, with competitive populist announcements, such as the promise of giving free ‘Amma’ (Jayalalithaa) washing machines, solar stoves, 2GB data for college students, door delivery of ration items, concessional travel in public transport for women along with the previously announced six free LPG cylinders in a year. The manifesto was released jointly by the party leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami, Chief Minister, and O Panneerselvam, Deputy Chief Minister.

On the political side, though it had voted in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act, it said it would urge the Centre not to implement it. In fact, Palaniswami has been lately going out of the way to explain to the electorate that the AIADMK’s tie up with the BJP is only for facing the elections. “Alliance is different from principles. Even the DMK had allied with the BJP in 1999 and shared power with them,” he has been saying in his election tours, conscious that the party could lose the support of minorities. In fact, the AIADMK manifesto promised the setting up of an Islamic University to be named after Quaid-E-Millat.

Some of the promises were similar to those made by the DMK a day ago such as waiver of education loans, free milk for students in morning breakfast, and 12 month maternity leave.

The ruling party, which is seeking a third straight term, is facing its first Assembly elections sans a towering charismatic leader. In addition to promising to implement the Amma Banking Card – promised by Jayalalithaa in 2016 – it announced schemes for MGR green auto and an ‘Amma’ housing scheme for the poor.