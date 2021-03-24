Tamil Nadu Assembly polls 2021: BJP, PM Modi 'strengthened' AIADMK, says Palaniswami

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday publicly acknowledged that the support of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “strengthened” the AIADMK and his Government.

During electioneering in the western district of Karur, he said as Chief Minister he had met Modi on various occasions and the PM offered him valuable advice on running the Government. These were helpful to him.

“This is my first stint as Chief Minister. Mr Modi, based on his experiences and challenges encountered by him as Chief Minister of Gujarat (prior to 2014) offered me many tips to run the government. By following his advice, I have earned the good of the people,” Palaniswami said.

The AIADMK leader’s acknowledgement came as a response to repeated accusation by DMK president M K Stalin that the Palaniswami Government was functioning like a slave to the Centre and Modi.

Stressing that there was a need for cordial relations between the Centre and the State, Palaniswami said Modi had asked him to focus on development and welfare of villagers and rural areas. “Despite his busy schedule as Prime Minister, he took time to offer me guidance on good governance,” the Chief Minister said adding that he had acted accordingly.

Stating that Home Minister Amit Shah also had helped the Government, he said growth and development were possible only with the Centre’s support. Even for implementing the promises of freebies and other schemes made by the AIADMK in its Assembly election manifesto, it was essential to maintain good relations with the Centre, he said justifying the AIADMK’s electoral tie-up with the BJP.