Tamil Nadu Assembly elections: DMK President MK Stalin leads from Kolathur Assembly constituency

As the counting of votes for the single-phase Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is underway, early trends show DMK President MK Stalin leading from the Kolathur Assembly constituency.

Official trends also show MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin leading from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency.

Meanwhile, the ruling AIADMK is leading in 81 seats while the DMK is leading in 98 seats, as per initial trends from Tamil Nadu.

The Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu were held on April 6. The counting of votes began at 8 am today.

All arrangements were made for counting of votes in Tamil Nadu Assembly polls which are the first such polls to be held in the absence of two towering leaders of the state and former chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi.

The fate of 3,998 candidates was sealed during polling across 234 constituencies in the state on April 6.

While ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) made a determined bid to retain power, the DMK-led alliance campaigned hard to oust it. DMK has been out of power since 2011. Makkal Needhi Maiam has also made efforts to put up a strong fight. Several other parties were also in the fray.

Exit polls have predicted a sweep for the DMK-led alliance.

The AIADMK-led alliance includes BJP and Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). The DMK has allotted 25 seats to Congress, six each to CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).