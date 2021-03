Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021: Key candidates, constituencies to watch out for

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

The main battle is between the DMK-Congress alliance and the AIADMK-BJP coalation. However, actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and the alliance between TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) can emerge as dark horses in the Assembly polls.

Here are the key candidates and constituencies to watch out for:

1. Edappadi Palaniswami (Edappadi) - AIADMK

2. MK Stalin (Kolathur) - DMK

3. O Panneerselvam (Bodinayakanur) - AIADMK

4. Udhayanidhi Stalin (Chepauk-Triplicane) - DMK

5. TTV Dhinakaran - (Kovilpatti) - AMMK

6. Kamal Haasan (Coimbatore South) - MNM

7. OS Manian (Vedaranyam) - AIADMK

8. C Vijayabaskar (Viralimalai) - AIADMK

9. MR Vijayabaskar (Karur) - AIADMK