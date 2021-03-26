Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021: How to download your digital voter ID card

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. However, you need to get your voter ID card before you head towards the polling booth to cast your vote to your preferred candidate.

How to download digital voter ID cards:

1. Log on to https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/, or https://nvsp.in/Account/Login

2. If you do not have an account, then create an account through your mobile number or email ID.

3. If you already have an account, then log in and click on the option of download e-EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card).