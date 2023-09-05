Tamil Nadu: Arrested Minister’s Continuance In Cabinet Does Not Augur Well, Says HC

V Senthil Balaji with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin | File pic

Chennai: Holding that the continuances of jailed Minister V Senthil Balaji in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet does not augur well, the First Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday said it was leaving it to the wisdom of Chief Minister M K Stalin to decide on his continuance as minister without portfolio.

Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in an alleged money laundering case and is presently lodged at the Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai. Following his arrest and immediate hospitalisation due to ill-health, Stalin had divested Senthil Balaji of the plum Electricity and Excise portfolios and reallocated them to two senior cabinet colleagues. However, instead of dropping Senthil Balaji from the Cabinet, he retained him as a minister without portfolio.

A batch of petitions were filed by certain individuals before the High Court challenging the retention of Senthil Balaji in the Cabinet despite his incarnation in jail. Disposing of these petitions, the bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice P D Audikesavalu observed that Senthilbalaji’s continuance “does not augur well with the purity of the administration.”

The petitioners argued that the court under Article 226 of the Constitution has power to declare a person unfit to hold a post.

However, the counsel for the Tamil Nadu Government argued that unless a person was convicted for an offence, he or she was not disqualified from holding the post of a minister. “A Governor can act only on the advice of the State Cabinet. He cannot conduct a parallel administration against the State Government,” the counsel said.

