Tamil Nadu: Army Jawan's Wife Says Over 40 People Attacked Her, Touched Her Inappropriately; Claims They Are Not Allowing Her Family To Live

The Army jawan's wife also said that she and her family was threatened. | ANI

Amid claims and counterclaims, the statement of the Army jawan's wife who was allegedly beaten up by a mob, said that over 40 people attacked her and that she was verbally abused. "More than 40 people attacked me. They verbally abused me with obscene language. They touched me inappropriately. They are not allowing our family to live. They are threatening me," said the wife of the Army jawan in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, according to news agency ANI. On Sunday (June 11), an Indian Army jawan posted in Kashmir, B Devendiran, had alleged that his wife was assaulted by over 100 people in the state of Tamil Nadu. However, police had denied the attack and said that the issue was "exaggerated."

The soldier's hails from the Patavedu village of Polur Taluka in Tiruvannamalai District of Tamil Nadu. He is currently posted in Jammu and Kashmir. The soldier had put a video and spoken about the attack on her wife.

The issue was also raised by Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai, who had tweeted about the incident and had also spoken to the jawan.

However, the police had initially refused the claims but a case was filed. "There was a dispute over a leased shop on land which is owned by Renugambal temple. The woman was not attacked at all. The woman and her mother were at the spot yesterday when the incident happened. The issue has been exaggerated. A detailed investigation is underway and more details are awaited," Thiruvannamalai SP had said in a statement to ANI.