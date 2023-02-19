Tamil Nadu Army jawan killing: BJP to launch hunger strike & silent rally on Feb 21 in Chennai against DMK govt |

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP on Sunday announced a one-day hunger strike and silent rally on February 21 in Chennai against the DMK government over the killing of an Army jawan in Krishnagiri on February 8. BJP State President K Annamalai is said to participate in the program.

A DMK councillior identified as Chinnasamy has been alleged of beating a jawan to death. The incident took place on February 8, 2023, when Chinnasamy stopped by the residence of Prabhu and brother Prabhakaran, both serving in the armed forces.

Police nabbed six people involved in the killing including Chinnasamy’s son Rajapandi. The arrests were made based on the complaint by the deceased's brother Prabhu.

"Chinnasamy, along with nine men, had allegedly attacked Prabhakaran and his brother Prabhu on the same evening. Based on Prabhu’s complaint, Krishnagiri police have arrested six men including Chinnasamy’s son Rajapandi," said Krishnagiri police.

Prabhakaran killed during a fight over an argument

When the politician visited the house, the brothers were involved in washing clothes in a nearby water tank/ borewell. The act was questioned by Chinnasamy who argued whether it was right to use drinking water to wash clothes.

The argument broke into a fight among the three, following Prabhu's admission into a hospital in Hosur. He died on Thursday, i.e. February 15.

Police in search of absconding ones

Prabhu has registered a complaint with the Nagarasampatti police in this regard. Investigation is underway and the police team are in search of the absounding ones including Chinnasamy and other people involved in the case.

