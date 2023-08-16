Tamil Nadu Anti-NEET Bill Row: DMK Calls For Statewide Hunger Strike On August 20

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin | PTI

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Wednesday announced a statewide hunger strike on August 20 against the Centre and state Governor for not giving their assent to the anti-NEET bill.

State Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Udayanidhi Stalin said the youth, student and doctors wing of the DMK will conduct the day-long hunger strike across all the district headquarters.

In a joint statement, Udayanidhi Stalin and secretaries of the three wings said that the party would continue with the agitation until a nod is not given to the bill.

The announcement of the strike comes a day after Chief Minister MK Stalin during his Independence Day address, said that education must be included in the state subject in concurrent list.

