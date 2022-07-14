Tamil Nadu: AIADMK expels O Panneerselvam’s sons including lone Lok Sabha MP

O Panneerselvam | ANI

Chennai: The AIADMK on Thursday expelled its lone Lok Sabha MP P Ravindhranath, who is the son of expelled leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, from its primary membership on charges of indulging in anti-party activities.

Panneerselvam’s other son V P Jayapradeep, former Minister Vellamandi Natarajan and 15 other supporters of the former party coordinator were also expelled from the party by interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Meanwhile, while the Palaniswami and Panneerselvam battle it out in courts and before the Election Commission about the legitimacy of their actions, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu said a “letter received” from the latter was under consideration.

Sources said in the letter, Panneerselvam had urged the Speaker not to give effect to any representation from the AIADMK on decisions taken at its general council meeting held on July 11. At the meeting, Panneerselvam and two legislators supporting him, were expelled from the party. If the AIADMK communicates the decision to the Speaker, the three would have to be treated as “unattached members” in the House.

Contending that he remained the coordinator of the AIADMK, Panneerselvam had cited that he had challenged the general council meeting and its proceedings in the court and Election Commission. Therefore, decisions taken in the general council should not be given effect.

Incidentally, he is also learnt to have represented not to change the office bearers of the AIADMK legislature party. He is the Deputy Leader of Opposition and given that Palaniswami has the backing of the remaining 62 AIADMK legislators, Panneerselvam can be removed by them.

The Speaker, without revealing the contents of Panneerselvam’s letter, said, “It is under my consideration. No decision has been taken.” The AIADMK has not sent any communication yet to him.

