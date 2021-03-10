Tamil Nadu: AIADMK denies tickets to 3 ministers, finalises constituencies with BJP, PMK

Much before constituencies and even alliances were finalised, both these film stars had set up BJP election offices in the two constituencies and for the past many weeks been on a door-to-door meeting, besides holding multiple meetings with party functionaries for readying the field. Kushboo had sipped tea from road side stalls and fallen at the feet of elderly women to seek their blessings. In fact, just an hour before the constituency list was declared, she had tweeted photos of her groundwork and said, “Door to door campaign, handing over pamphlets on @BJPIndia schemes n policies and how people of tamilnadu have benefitted the maximum under the leadership of PM @narendramodi ji. Where ever go, people shower their love n blessings upon me. So blessed. @BJP4TamilNadu.”

However, the constituency was allotted to the PMK. The Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, has traditionally remained a DMK bastion (in its earlier avatar as Chepauk), and was represented by former DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi thrice (till 2011). This time there were talks that DMK president M K Stalin’s son and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin would be fielded from there. But with earlier reports of Kushboo’s likelihood of contesting from there, Stalin was reluctant to give a ticket to his son as there were apprehensions that he would be confined to the constituency in a high voltage battle and not be in a position to tour the rest of the State.

It is unclear if Kushboo would now be fielded from some other seat.

As for Gauthami, her seat was allotted to Dairy Minister Rajenthra Bhalaji, who is shifting seats from Sivaganga.

In the DMK side, the constituencies for MDMK, IUML and a few smaller parties were identified and allotted on Wednesday. It still has to finalise the constituency identification with the Congress, Left Parties and VCK.

Meanwhile, actor Kamal Haasan released the first list of candidates in which he fielded former IAS officer Santhosh Babu and a couple of anti-corruption activists among others.

The PMK released its first list of 10 candidates in which its president G K Mani and others were fielded.