Tamil Nadu: At Least 13 Dead In Two Separate Explosions At Firecrackers Factories In Virudhunagar; Visuals Surface

Two distinct explosions occurred at fireworks factories in Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday, resulting in the loss of at least thirteen lives, the police said. The police suspect that the deceased person were workers at the factories.

Authorities deployed police and fire department personnel to quell the blaze.

As reported by the Fire and Rescue department, the initial explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing facility near Sivakasi within the same district, prompting an immediate response from fire suppression teams.

Subsequently, a second explosion took place, this time at a firecracker factory located in Kammapatti village. These tragic incidents have cast a shadow over the region, and ongoing investigations aim to uncover the causes of these explosions and prevent similar tragedies in the future.

It's worth noting that just last week, a firecracker factory accident in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district claimed the lives of nine individuals and left several others injured. According to the Hindustan Times, the mishap occurred at the Yaazh FireWorks facility in the Thirumanur area of the district.

Preliminary reports suggest that the accident occurred as untrained workers were handling chemicals within the factory. When the incident transpired on Monday morning, it resulted in the entrapment of up to 23 workers inside the facility.