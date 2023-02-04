e-Paper Get App
Tamil Nadu: 4 women die in stampede at distribution of free clothes on festival

CM MK Stalin has announced Rs 2 lakh each as a solatium for the families of the women who lost their lives in the stampede.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 04, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu: 4 women die in stampede at collection of free 'Veshtis' & sarees | Photo: Representative Image
Four women died in a stampede in Tiruppattur's Vaniyambadi on Saturday. A huge crowd had gathered to receive tokens for the collection of free 'Veshtis' and sarees being distributed by an individual on the occasion of Thaipusam. Thirupathur Police officials have confirmed the incident.

article-image

