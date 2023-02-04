Tamil Nadu: 4 women die in stampede at distribution of free clothes on festival

Tamil Nadu: 4 women die in stampede at collection of free 'Veshtis' & sarees | Photo: Representative Image

Four women died in a stampede in Tiruppattur's Vaniyambadi on Saturday. A huge crowd had gathered to receive tokens for the collection of free 'Veshtis' and sarees being distributed by an individual on the occasion of Thaipusam. Thirupathur Police officials have confirmed the incident.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has announced Rs 2 lakh each as a solatium for the families of the women who lost their lives in the stampede.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Rajasthan: Police quell stampede in Ajmer Dargah

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)