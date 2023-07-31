Tamil Nadu: 4 Killed After Car Crashes Into Container Truck In Madurai; Visuals Surface |

Tamil Nadu: In a tragic incident on Monday, at least four people died after a car collided with a container truck. The crash took place in Tamil Nadu's Madurai in the wee hours today. Visuals from the site show both vehicles involved in the crash, totally damaged. Local authorities rushed to the spot immediately after the tragic incident was reported.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police Shares Details On Tragedy

Madurai District Superintendent of Police (SP) Siva Prasad confirmed to ANI and said that four people lost their lives in an accident after a car and a container truck collided near Tirumangalam in the Madurai district.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

Another Accident Reported Earlier

Earlier on Sunday, in a tragic incident an employee of Masthanpatti toll plaza in Tamil Nadu's Madurai was killed after a speeding truck knocked him down. The deceased Satish Kumar was a resident of Sakhimangalam in the Madurai district.

As per the information, the driver lost control of his vehicle due to brake failure. When Satish Kumar at the toll booth tried to stop the truck, it hit him dragging him a few meters. He died on the spot.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)