Tamil Nadu: 38-Yr-Old Chennai Techie Found Dead At Home Wrapped In Electric Wires, Family Alleges Suicide Due To Work Pressure

Chennai: A 38-year-old tech professional, Karthikeyan, was tragically found dead in his residence in Chennai, with electric wires wrapped around his body, leading to suspicions of self-electrocution. His family believes the cause may be linked to depression stemming from work pressure, as Karthikeyan had reportedly been undergoing treatment for stress-related mental health issues.

Karthikeyan Found Wrapped In Electric Wires

The incident was discovered when his wife, Jayarani, returned home after a trip to Thirunallar temple in Puducherry. Despite repeated knocks, Karthikeyan didn’t answer the door, prompting her to use a spare key. Upon entering, she found her husband on the floor, entangled in electric wires that were connected to a power source, as per an India Today report.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death, but an autopsy is pending as investigations continue. This incident has raised concerns about the increasing work-related stress faced by employees, particularly in demanding industries like tech.

About Pune CA's Death Due To Overwork

Karthikeyan’s death comes on the heels of another tragic incident involving a young chartered accountant (CA) from Kerala, Anna Sebastin Perayil, who also reportedly succumbed to overwork. Anna’s death, which occurred on July 21, has sparked a nationwide debate about the pressures of modern work culture, especially in high-stress professions.

Heartbreaking news from EY Pune - a young CA succumbed to the work pressure and nobody from EY even attended her funeral - this is so appalling and nasty!!! pic.twitter.com/pt8ThUKiNR — Malavika Rao (@kaay_rao) September 17, 2024

Anna's father, Sibi Joseph, revealed that his daughter frequently expressed her struggles with the overwhelming workload and pressure in her job at Ernst & Young (EY). Despite Joseph's advice to resign and return home, Anna chose to stay, citing the exposure and experience she was gaining at the firm. However, the strain became too much, and she tragically collapsed in her room, passing away before reaching the hospital.

Company Issues Statement Following Public Outcry

In response to the public outcry and a viral letter from Anna's mother, who blamed EY's work culture for her daughter's death, the company issued a statement expressing deep sadness. EY acknowledged the family’s loss and pledged to improve its work environment to prioritize employee well-being.

The firm emphasized that they are taking the family’s concerns seriously and are committed to fostering a healthier workplace for their employees. EY also reassured the public that they have been supporting Anna’s family during this difficult time and will continue to do so.