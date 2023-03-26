Tamil Nadu: 3 injured after speeding truck rams into car, bike in Hosur; chilling video emerges |

A tipper truck lost control and collided with a car and bike before crashing into barricades in Hosur town, injuring three people and causing an hour-long traffic jam on Saturday.

According to Hosur traffic police, the tipper truck was en route to a quarry near Shoolagiri from Bengaluru when its driver, P Dasaradhan, suddenly dozed off near the town's entrance. The truck subsequently hit the car and bike before coming to a stop after striking the barricades.

Video of the accident shows speeding truck ramming into vehicles

A video filmed by a passenger of a bus passing near the accident spot at the very time of the incident has surfaced. The video footage shows chilling visuals of the speeding truck ramming into vehicles on road and crashing into road barricades placed in the middle of it

3 people injured in the incident

The incident resulted in injuries to Dasaradhan, M Kalaiarasan, and Veera Kesaiya. The bikers suffered leg fractures, while Dasaradhan sustained a minor head injury. All three were immediately taken to the government hospital in Hosur, where their condition was reported to be stable. The accident brought traffic to a standstill for an hour.

Traffic police officers have since urged drivers to be vigilant and avoid drowsy driving to prevent similar accidents from happening in the future. They noted that drowsiness can be caused by several factors, including long hours of driving without rest, stress, and underlying medical conditions. Drivers were also advised to take frequent breaks and avoid driving for extended periods, particularly at night, to reduce the risk of accidents.