 Tamil Nadu: 3 dead, 11 hospitalised after drinking spurious liquor in Villupuram
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu: 3 dead, 11 hospitalised after drinking spurious liquor in Villupuram

Tamil Nadu: 3 dead, 11 hospitalised after drinking spurious liquor in Villupuram

As per authorities, those who consumed liquor started vomiting late night and three of them succumbed during the early hours of Sunday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 02:34 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu: 3 dead, 11 hospitalised after drinking spurious liquor in Villupuram | representative pic

Chennai: Three people died and at least 11 were hospitalised after allegedly drinking spurious liquor in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu.

The incident was reported from Ekkiyarkuppam fishing hamlet wherein a group of people had consumed liquor brewed locally on Saturday evening during a function, IANS reported.

As per authorities, those who consumed liquor started vomiting late night and three of them succumbed during the early hours of Sunday at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER).

Read Also
Bihar: 22 dead, several ill after drinking spurious liquor in Motihari
article-image

Raids conducted near Ekkiyarkuppam village

The three deceased were identified as Sankar (50), Suresh (60) and Daranivel (50). 15 others were admitted to the same hospital on Saturday night and Sunday early morning after they started vomiting.

Villupuram district police superintendent N. Sreenatha told IANS that the police have commenced investigation immediately after they received complaints about people vomiting after consuming locally brewed liquor.

Some people were detained and questioned in relation to the incident, police said.

Raids have been conducted at a few villages in the Marakkanam area which is near Ekkiyarkuppam village.

Read Also
Bihar hooch tragedy toll crossed 100, people performing last rites without post-mortem due to fear...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala crime: Bihar native found dead in Malappuram, police confirm mob lynching; 8 Arrested

Kerala crime: Bihar native found dead in Malappuram, police confirm mob lynching; 8 Arrested

Karnataka DGP frontrunner, as 3 officers shortlisted for CBI chief post by PM Modi-led committee

Karnataka DGP frontrunner, as 3 officers shortlisted for CBI chief post by PM Modi-led committee

Delhi crime: Body of teenage girl recovered from drain in Rohini

Delhi crime: Body of teenage girl recovered from drain in Rohini

Boost for Aatmanirbharta! INS Mormugao successfully tests Brahmos Supersonic cruise missile during...

Boost for Aatmanirbharta! INS Mormugao successfully tests Brahmos Supersonic cruise missile during...

Gurugram resident claims domestic help secretly recorded her, blackmailed for ₹2 lakh

Gurugram resident claims domestic help secretly recorded her, blackmailed for ₹2 lakh