Tamil Nadu: 3 dead, 11 hospitalised after drinking spurious liquor in Villupuram | representative pic

Chennai: Three people died and at least 11 were hospitalised after allegedly drinking spurious liquor in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu.

The incident was reported from Ekkiyarkuppam fishing hamlet wherein a group of people had consumed liquor brewed locally on Saturday evening during a function, IANS reported.

As per authorities, those who consumed liquor started vomiting late night and three of them succumbed during the early hours of Sunday at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER).

Raids conducted near Ekkiyarkuppam village

The three deceased were identified as Sankar (50), Suresh (60) and Daranivel (50). 15 others were admitted to the same hospital on Saturday night and Sunday early morning after they started vomiting.

Villupuram district police superintendent N. Sreenatha told IANS that the police have commenced investigation immediately after they received complaints about people vomiting after consuming locally brewed liquor.

Some people were detained and questioned in relation to the incident, police said.

Raids have been conducted at a few villages in the Marakkanam area which is near Ekkiyarkuppam village.