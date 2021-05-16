Tamil Nadu: 3 Dalit men forced to fall at feet of village panchayat as punishment for organising music function

Three elderly men from Dalit community were not fined or penalised for flouting covid-19 norms but were instead forced to fall at the feet of a village panchayat. In Tamil Nadu's Villupuram the men from Dalit community were forced to fall at the feet of a village panchayat and apologise for organising a music function in the village flouting the coronavirus protocols.

The incident led to rising of questions on the caste atrocities in India.

As per a report, on May 12, the Dalit families in the Ottanandhal Panchayat near Thiruvennainallur had allegedly acquired permission to organise a very small ceremonial celebration for their village deity. However, a large crowd had gathered for the ceremony and for the events, which were prohibited as part of Covid-19 lockdown norms.