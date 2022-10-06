e-Paper Get App
Tamil Nadu: 3 boys die, 11 hospitalised over suspected food poisoning

Tamil Nadu: 3 boys die, 11 hospitalised over suspected food poisoning

The boys had rice mixed with 'Rasam' and laddu for dinner on Wednesday. Some of them vomited and had dysentery.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image
Coimbatore : Three boys died and 11 others are undergoing treatment in a government hospital following suspected food poisoning at a home for the destitute in nearby Tirupur on Thursday, said officials.

The boys had rice mixed with 'Rasam' and laddu for dinner on Wednesday. Some of them vomited and had dysentery.

On Thursday morning, they had breakfast, and their condition deteriorated and some fell unconscious, officials said. All of them were admitted to a private hospital, and they were later shifted to government hospitals in Tirupur and Avinashi, they said.

However, three boys aged between 8 and 13 years old died at the hospital, while others were undergoing treatment, with three being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Tirupur District Collector S Vineeth, who visited the hospital, said the samples were collected and sent for examination following preliminary reports of food poisoning.

Stringent action will be taken against the home—Sri Vivekananda Home For Destitute—if found guilty after the inquiry, he said.

Police are investigating and inquiring about the people running the home.

article-image

