Tamil Nadu: 25 students test positive forCOVID-19, samples sent for genome sequencing to check for Omicron

A private school in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district reported 25 of its students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to India Today, the samples will be sent for genomic sequencing to ascertain the variant in the wake of the Omicron scare.

'The samples of 300 people, including staff and family members of students will be tested for Covid. Two students have been hospitalised, while the rest are in home isolation,' the report further read.

Amid threat of Omicron variant, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday updating on the COVID-19 situation in India said that two cases of Omicron have been reported in the country so far and both cases are from Karnataka.

Earlier this day, five contacts of Omicron-infected patient in Karnataka tested positive for COVID-19, 'Out of his (doctor's) primary & secondary contact, 5 people tested positive for #COVID19. So a total of 6 people have been isolated, admitted to govt hospital. None of them showing any serious symptoms. All these people are fully vaccinated,' Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Around 29 countries have reported 373 cases of Omicron Variant so far, he added.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry earlier in the day said the 'Har Ghar Dastak' nationwide Covid-19 vaccination campaign has resulted in a significant hike of 11.7 per cent in the second dose coverage till November 30.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 08:11 PM IST