Tamil Nadu: 23-year-old loan app victim kills himself in Chennai | Unsplash

A man ended his life in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday morning after a loan app cheated him of Rs 33,000.

The 23-year-old deceased man, identified as Narendran, was found hanging from ceiling at his home in Chennai.

According to TV reports, a preliminary investigation suggests that the man was working at an IT firm in Perungudi and had borrowed Rs 33,000 through a loan app.

Even after paying the loan, the loan app customer service had been calling him and allegedly threatening him to pay the amount again. He was also verbally abused by the customer service of the loan app.

The MGR Nagar police has initiated an investigation after the deceased's parents approached them and registered a case.

Further details are awaited.