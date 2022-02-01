Tamil Nadu: 14-year-old boy held for sexually abusing four-year-old girl in Tuticorin

Tuticorin: A minor boy was arrested on Sunday for sexually abusing a four-year-old girl in his village in Tamil Nadu’s Tuticorin district. The 14-year-old boy is a Class 9 student of a private school in Tuticorin and the minor girl he abused was his neighbour.



On Saturday, the girl and her brother were playing with the accused boy in front of his house, when the accused carried the girl into his house under the pretext of playing with her.



Then, he took her to a secluded place near some thorny bushes and sexually abused her.



The abuse came to light later, after the girl cried in pain when her mother was giving her a bath. She was taken to the Vilathikulam Government Hospital where doctors confirmed that the girl had been sexually abused.



As per a reports, the boy was arrested on Sunday and sent to a home for children in conflict with the law in Tirunelveli



